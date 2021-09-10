One arrested in Hathaway burglaries

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - One man has been arrested and additional arrests are pending following multiple burglaries in the Hathaway area, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Jefferson Davis Parish deputies investigated three separate burglaries in the area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31, Ivey said. Detectives recovered evidence taken from the burglaries and identified suspects.

Robert Oran Linscombe, 27, of Jennings was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on one count of theft and one count of simple burglary.

Additional arrests and more charges are pending, Ivey said.

