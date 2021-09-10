50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

One arrested in Hathaway burglaries

Robert Oran Linscombe mugshot
Robert Oran Linscombe(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - One man has been arrested and additional arrests are pending following multiple burglaries in the Hathaway area, Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Jefferson Davis Parish deputies investigated three separate burglaries in the area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31, Ivey said. Detectives recovered evidence taken from the burglaries and identified suspects.

Robert Oran Linscombe, 27, of Jennings was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail on one count of theft and one count of simple burglary.

Additional arrests and more charges are pending, Ivey said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with rain returning by Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant start to the weekend, heavy rain possible to start next week
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 10, 2021
Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting Jr. Deputy Academy in October