BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors has voted to name the basketball court in the Pete Maravich Assembly center after former Coach Dale Brown.

The vote was 12 to 3 in favor.

FILE PHOTO - The LSU Tigers hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Brandon Gallego | Brandon Gallego)

