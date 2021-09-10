50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Jennings man accused of contractor fraud

Mister S. Castille, 44, Jennings
Mister S. Castille, 44, Jennings(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following an investigation into contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their investigation showed that Mister S. Castille, 44, entered into a contract with the victim and accepted $28,000 to begin repairs on their residence, but did not possess a contractor’s license.

Castille was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. Judge David Ritchie has set his bond at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny pleasant start to the weekend; heavy rain threat early next week
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021
Sunrise Interview - Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Sept. 10, 2021
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2021