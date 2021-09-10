Jennings man accused of contractor fraud

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following an investigation into contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their investigation showed that Mister S. Castille, 44, entered into a contract with the victim and accepted $28,000 to begin repairs on their residence, but did not possess a contractor’s license.

Castille was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for failure to possess a residential contractor’s license. Judge David Ritchie has set his bond at $50,000.

