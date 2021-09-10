FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sunny pleasant start to the weekend; heavy rain threat early next week

Friday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The start of the day is a spectacular one as humidity levels have dropped allowing temperatures to fall well into the 60s and even a spot or two in the upper 50s. Not a cloud in the sky today will bring a warm afternoon as plentiful sunshine warms temperatures into the upper 80s. Get out and enjoy this weekend because it won’t last much longer with rain chances increasing by Sunday.

We get one more night tonight of this weather perfection with temperatures again starting off very close to the upper 50s north to lower 60s along I-10. Humidity levels remain low through the day Saturday as another day of bright sunshine keeps us craving the outdoors. Highs tomorrow again top out in the upper 80s. The forecast looks superb for college football and any other outdoor sports or activities on the schedule.

By Sunday, a marked increase in humidity levels will be noted as the start of the day will feel warmer with lows closer to 70. Clouds on the increase will also bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area by afternoon and evening with rain chances going up much higher by Monday and Tuesday as the threat of heavy rain could lead to some flooding. A tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf will aid in these heavier downpours as it moves closer to the Texas coast early next week and sets up a wide swath of the northwestern Gulf Coast to see this flood threat.

For now, expect the heaviest rain threat to come Monday into Tuesday as periods of rain, at times heavy, leads to the threat of 3 to 5 inches of rain with locally higher amounts during this time. Some street flooding is possible and those living in flood prone areas could see water rises during times of heaviest rain. By mid to late-week, the heavier rain threat looks to subside but scattered showers and thunderstorms still remain in the forecast through late-week.

The area in the southern Gulf could become a depression or tropical storm before moving into either Mexico or Texas early next week. Regardless, the heavy rain threat is the only concern for SW Louisiana at this time and we will continue to monitor this threat through the weekend. It’d be a good idea to check around your home and neighborhood to insure you have storm drains and ditches clear of debris, the best you can, to help with drainage.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

