FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A pleasant start to the weekend, heavy rain possible to start next week

Football weather is back with temperatures in the middle 70's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The perfect ending to our work week as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and temperatures are rather nice as well with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90, but with low humidity values. Moving into the start of the weekend things are looking to be just fine as Saturday features plenty of sunshine before clouds and the threat of showers and storms return into Sunday.

Saturday looks to be picture perfect (KPLC)

Friday evening plans are looking great as many make their way home from work and school the sun will be out with clear skies and through the evening hours temperatures will slowly fall and make for a great time to sit outside and enjoy the weather. If you are planning to head our for a bite to eat it will be the perfect time to sit outside and enjoy a meal or if you are heading to a high school football game the weather will be just fine from kickoff to the end of the game. With that being said temperatures will cool rather quickly with many areas in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s by early to mid-evening before lows bottom out in the lower 60′s for many on Saturday morning. Much like our Friday morning areas north of I-10 may reach the upper 50′s for places such as Oakdale and Fort Polk and the more rural areas. Any outdoor plans will be best to have on Saturday as we remain clear as high pressure continue to sit over head, but winds will turn back out of the east and southeast, which will mean moisture returns.

Plenty of sunshine to start the weekend with rain returning by Sunday (KPLC)

Showers and storms remain widespread for much of next week (KPLC)

Heading into Sunday that is when the big changes will begin to arrive as clouds will build across the coast and spread inland throughout the afternoon and into the late evening hours. That will also come with the price of showers and storms as we watch an area of low pressure moving in from the south. We will have to keep an eye on it for potential development, but the good news is that it looks to remain very weak if it does form, but the bad part is heavy rain looks to be a threat to the area. Widespread rain looks likely as we head into Monday and Tuesday and where the heaviest of bands set up we could deal with flooding concerns as several inches of rain look likely throughout the next 7 days. Temperatures for the afternoons do look to be held in check as many areas struggle to reach the middle 80′s thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain we will see.

Rain chances and totals increase through early next week (KPLC)

Rain chances will slowly begin to taper through the end of next week, but for at least the next 10 days we are looking at the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Thankfully the rest of the tropics remain somewhat quiet as Larry continues to move north towards Greenland where it may dump several feet of snow, while another area of interest moves off the coast of Africa and has a 70% chance of forming over the next 5 days. This system is no issue for Southwest Louisiana, but we will watch the one moving over the Yucatan that has a 70% chance and could bring us very heavy rain into early next week. We’ll keep a close eye on the system through the weekend and of course bring you the latest on each newscast. Have a great weekend everyone and enjoy the lower humidity!

Tracking two areas of interest in the tropics (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

