COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 10, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,173 new cases.

· 64 new deaths.

· 1,755 patients hospitalized (70 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 186 new cases.

· 9 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon, which is in Region 6).

· 127 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 104 new cases.

· 8 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 55 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 removed)

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 27 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 33 active cases among staff members.

