COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 10, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,173 new cases.
· 64 new deaths.
· 1,755 patients hospitalized (70 fewer than previous update).
· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 43 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 186 new cases.
· 9 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon, which is in Region 6).
· 127 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 104 new cases.
· 8 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 13 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 55 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (1 removed)
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 11 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 32 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 27 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 2 active cases among inmates.
· 33 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.