Woman arrested as accessory in 2018 killings of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux

Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, of Lacassine, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, for accessory after the...
Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, of Lacassine, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021, for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the December 2018 shooting deaths of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux. The Gotreaux's were found dead in their home in Lacassine.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested as an accessory to murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux.

Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, was arrested Wednesday for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Walter, 72, and Darlene, 70, Gotreaux were found dead in their Lacassine home on Dec. 16, 2018.

Javari Guidry, of Houston, and Jordan Legros, of Welsh, are accused of killing the Gotreauxs. Guidry and Legros were arrested in December 2018. Both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

