Woman arrested as accessory in 2018 killings of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested as an accessory to murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux.

Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, was arrested Wednesday for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Walter, 72, and Darlene, 70, Gotreaux were found dead in their Lacassine home on Dec. 16, 2018.

Javari Guidry, of Houston, and Jordan Legros, of Welsh, are accused of killing the Gotreauxs. Guidry and Legros were arrested in December 2018. Both are charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.