Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead Wednesday from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies discovered Steven Wilson, 59, and his son, Kyle Wilson, 27, deceased in a residence on the west side of DeRidder Wednesday morning.

It appears Steven Wilson shot his son, then took his own life, Sheriff Mark Herford said.

