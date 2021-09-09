50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in DeRidder

(WMBF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people found dead Wednesday from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies discovered Steven Wilson, 59, and his son, Kyle Wilson, 27, deceased in a residence on the west side of DeRidder Wednesday morning.

It appears Steven Wilson shot his son, then took his own life, Sheriff Mark Herford said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Mosquito (Source: WAFB)
La. reports 7 human West Nile cases
Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather on the way tonight, beautiful end to the week
FILE photo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 'Operation Blue Roof' program
How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 9, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide and in Region 5