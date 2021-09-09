50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 8, 2021.

Griselda Yare Gutierrez-Zelaya, 33, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; child endangerment.

James Christopher Lynn Lincoln, 33, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Patricia Nandin, 40, Rockwall, TX: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000 (5 charges); exploration of the infirmed (2 charges).

Kyra Todriana Shillow, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Michael Carl Landry Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Marcus James Boudreaux, 38, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Edward Lee McCartney, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 25, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding; possession of a firearm by a felon (2 charges).

Robert Gene East II, 44, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

