Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Losing one parent is hard enough, but losing two within hours is almost unbearable.

“We may have not seen each other every day, but we talked every day, and now there’s nothing. I mean nothing whatsoever,” said daughter Nikki Jensen.

Emotions ran high for Nikki Jensen of Sulphur as she sat down with me Wednesday morning over Zoom and recalled the moment she lost both her parents to COVID-19.

“It’s hard not having both, you know, cause, normally you have one to, like, lean on or tell you what to do. But both of them,” Jensen said.

Her parents Joe and Evelyn Chaisson, both diabetics, going into the hospital a day apart.

“While we were at the hospital with mom, my dad called in. He said, Hey, that breathing machine, they got mom on, is it helping her breathe? And I was like, Yes, sir. And he goes, ``Well, I think I’m gonna have the ambulance come and pick me up,’” Jensen said.

But passing away days later, just hours of each other, the culprit? COVID-19.

“They put dad next to mom, and they put mom’s hand on top of dad’s, and my sister and I and her three children and my daughter were in there,” Jensen said.

A moment she explains did not think would ever happen.

“We just felt like they were going to come home like they were going to get better, and they were going to come home because, you know, you hear people going in with COVID and they come home, they come out there, okay. You know, just never thought that both my parents will be taken by Covid ever,” Jensen said.

She leaves everyone with this final message.

“Covid is real. I watched my parents fight to breathe. They were fighting to breathe even on the bypass machine, and then when they took them off the bypass made it even worse, watching them try to struggle and try to get air and to have to sit there and watch them die like that. Horrible. I mean, horrible,” Jensen said.

Jensen said her mother became a hermit when Covid started and would never leave the house.

She said her father would go to get groceries and to doctor appointments, and would always wear a mask.

She tells us her parents were not vaccinated, but her dad had an appointment to get the vaccine.

They were laid to rest on Tuesday.

Joe was 72, and Evelyn was 66.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.