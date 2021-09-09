50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Losing one parent is hard enough, but losing two within hours is almost unbearable.

“We may have not seen each other every day, but we talked every day, and now there’s nothing. I mean nothing whatsoever,” said daughter Nikki Jensen.

Emotions ran high for Nikki Jensen of Sulphur as she sat down with me Wednesday morning over Zoom and recalled the moment she lost both her parents to COVID-19.

“It’s hard not having both, you know, cause, normally you have one to, like, lean on or tell you what to do. But both of them,” Jensen said.

Her parents Joe and Evelyn Chaisson, both diabetics, going into the hospital a day apart.

“While we were at the hospital with mom, my dad called in. He said, Hey, that breathing machine, they got mom on, is it helping her breathe? And I was like, Yes, sir. And he goes, ``Well, I think I’m gonna have the ambulance come and pick me up,’” Jensen said.

But passing away days later, just hours of each other, the culprit? COVID-19.

“They put dad next to mom, and they put mom’s hand on top of dad’s, and my sister and I and her three children and my daughter were in there,” Jensen said.

A moment she explains did not think would ever happen.

“We just felt like they were going to come home like they were going to get better, and they were going to come home because, you know, you hear people going in with COVID and they come home, they come out there, okay. You know, just never thought that both my parents will be taken by Covid ever,” Jensen said.

She leaves everyone with this final message.

“Covid is real. I watched my parents fight to breathe. They were fighting to breathe even on the bypass machine, and then when they took them off the bypass made it even worse, watching them try to struggle and try to get air and to have to sit there and watch them die like that. Horrible. I mean, horrible,” Jensen said.

Jensen said her mother became a hermit when Covid started and would never leave the house.

She said her father would go to get groceries and to doctor appointments, and would always wear a mask.

She tells us her parents were not vaccinated, but her dad had an appointment to get the vaccine.

They were laid to rest on Tuesday.

Joe was 72, and Evelyn was 66.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Lows tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns as lows drop well into the 60s tonight
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2021
We are back into the lower 90's for Thursday but the low humidity sticks around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather sticks around to end the week, rain chances return into the weekend