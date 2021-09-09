Sports Person of the Week - Alex Prudhomme

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Alex Prudhomme is a tie-down roper with big goals and aspirations. At just 19 years old he’s qualified for the Junior NFR in Las Vegas later this year in December after placing in “The Generation of Next Rodeo” in Humble, Texas last month. He says it’s something that he’s been passionate about since he was little.

“I love it all my life man when I was little, I use to ride a little stick horse around all day every day,” said Prudhomme. “I used to tie shoestrings to the horse acting like I had range and it’s just something that I love more. I played other sports, but this was always my favorite and I always told myself I would make it to [Las] Vegas and I’m just blessed to be able to achieve my goal that I did I just have to keep going forward.”

In addition to his love for the sport, the Iowa native says he’s motivated to do this because of his small-town roots.

“It’s just a blessing you know not many people get this chance especially coming from a small town like Iowa,” Prudhomme said. “You don’t see too many people, especially as an African American like myself. A lot of people don’t get this chance and opportunity so I’m just taking it and being blessed with it.”

With the help of sponsors, Prudhomme is looking ahead to competing in Las Vegas and turning rodeo into a career. Places like T & T Venture, Caring Hands of Lake Charles LLC and BNT Construction will sponsor Prudhomme in his pursuit of a Junior NFR title.

“After Vegas, I plan on getting my pro card going worldwide with it. That way one day I can be in the real national finals in Las Vegas one day,” Prudhomme said.

