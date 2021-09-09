S.J. Welsh student accused of threatening school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A S.J. Welsh Middle School student was arrested yesterday after detectives say he threatened a school shooting, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office was notified that a 13-year-old boy had made the threat around 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

