50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rain was pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, made its way across the state state early Thursday morning.

The storm made landfall in St. Vincent Island, Florida, on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph (31 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast Thursday night through Saturday. The center of Mindy is expected to move across southeastern Georgia Thursday morning, and over the western Atlantic by later in the day. Little change in strength is forecast through Thursday night. Gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday.

The tropical storm warnings in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River have been cancelled. That area is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well
Lows tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns as lows drop well into the 60s tonight
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Up to 150 Westerners expected to fly out of Afghanistan
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19