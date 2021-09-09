Importance of having a rainy day fund

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana is no stranger to the devastation that can be brought on by a natural disaster.

We may be in the clear for now but we are still in the middle of hurricane season and we need to stay as prepared as possible and that includes having emergency funding or a rainy day fund.

I spoke with a financial coach, Jackie Higginbotham, about what are the best ways that we can make sure we are prepared for when those situations occur and a big thing she focused on was that often people don’t think they make enough to save but she said as long as you’re saving, it doesn’t matter how much you’re actually putting away.

“When you’re evacuating, for instance, you’re going to need gas, food, you’ll need to be able to get a hotel room, and you don’t want to max out all of your credit cards trying to do that. So, as long as you have a fund to the side, separate from your regular accounts so when you get back you can just pay that card out,” said the owner of J.L.H Financial Coaching LLC Jackie Higginbotham.

Now, Higginbotham gave KPLC news crews some tips about how to start putting money aside if you’re in trouble and she said that the first thing she asks during her consultations is what a person’s needs are.

Most of the time, she’ll find out it may be more of a person’s wants than needs.

The next big thing is self-discipline, which is something she finds that a lot of people struggle with.

But, Higginbotham said eventually it becomes part of lifestyle but a good place to start is with a budget.

“Well, for me, I always say it starts with a budget because with a budget you’ll see how much you actually have left to save because I always put together an emergency fund and savings. So, it all depends on what you have left,” Higginbotham said.

For assistance in getting started, click here.

