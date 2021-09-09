50/50 Thursdays
Hometown Heroes: Rev. Ernest Walker

By John Bridges
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Bell City who spent his time in England during World War 2, later came home and pastored churches in the Lake Area. Rev. Ernest Walker was in the Air Force and served at Burtonwood Air Base.

“I stood in London for about 30 minutes when those planes were coming back from bombing the oil fields and I was so amazed there were that many planes,” recalled Walker.

Walker was an aircraft mechanic at the base leading up to D-Day, keeping both American and RAF planes flying.

“It was very interesting type of work. Because those planes would go out and come back all shot up. It was our job to get them back together so they could go out on other missions.”

After the war ended, Walker says he and his buddies were laying in the sun in Nuremberg, Germany when they quickly noticed General George Patton approaching.

“We all jumped up and stood at attention. He told us to stand at ease. He stood there with his big pearl handles. We visited with him. That was one of the highlights of my tour.”

Walker married his high school sweetheart, Pearl, before he left for the war. He finally got to meet his son Dennis, when he returned home.

“He was about 2 and a half years before I ever saw him. He didn’t think I was his buddy. I took him away from his mother and moved him out of grandpa’s house. I was a cruel person (laughs).”

Ernest Walker entered the ministry and was pastor of Sale Street Baptist Church in Lake Charles for 30 years. He and his wife Pearl were married 73 years. He recently turned 97 years old.

Sulphur couple dies of COVID-19
