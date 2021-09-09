FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns as lows drop well into the 60s tonight

Daypart Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A beautiful day is on tap for all of Southwest Louisiana as our front continues to push through the state this morning. Parts of Southwest Louisiana are already noticing a drop in humidity while other spots will later today. Temperatures will heat up quickly although without a heat index thanks to the drier air. Highs reach the lower 90s by afternoon under plentiful sunshine.

Lows tonight (KPLC)

The evening will bring a very pleasant feel as the front will have already dropped humidity levels quite a bit as temperatures quickly begin to drop into the 70s after sunset and eventually into the lower 60s overnight. Lows closer to 60 north to drop to around 62-64 along I-10 and the upper 60s along the coast. Friday will be just as spectacular with a full day of sunshine as those pleasant morning temperatures heat up into the upper 80s by afternoon.

Cooler drier air lasts through Saturday (KPLC)

Saturday will be the last of the most pleasant mornings as humidity levels return by Sunday along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. A trough of low pressure hanging out in the northwestern Gulf will keep an unsettled weather pattern in place for much of next week, keeping daily rain chances in place and highs in the upper 80s.

Mindy (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, as Tropical Storm Mindy formed just off the coast of Florida yesterday, making landfall near Tallahassee last night. Now it’s a weaker depression and bringing minimal impacts to northeast Florida and Georgia this morning before moving back out to sea later today.

Larry (KPLC)

Hurricane Larry continues to churn out in the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S. and a couple of new areas of development are possible over the next 5 days. One of those areas in the southern Caribbean Sea has a 20% chance of formation before moving into the southern Bay of Campeche and eventually into mainland Mexico by next week. This does not appear to be any threat to Louisiana. In addition, a tropical wave off Africa has a higher 50% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.