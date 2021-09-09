50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather returns as lows drop well into the 60s tonight

By Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Daypart Forecast
Daypart Forecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A beautiful day is on tap for all of Southwest Louisiana as our front continues to push through the state this morning. Parts of Southwest Louisiana are already noticing a drop in humidity while other spots will later today. Temperatures will heat up quickly although without a heat index thanks to the drier air. Highs reach the lower 90s by afternoon under plentiful sunshine.

Lows tonight
Lows tonight(KPLC)

The evening will bring a very pleasant feel as the front will have already dropped humidity levels quite a bit as temperatures quickly begin to drop into the 70s after sunset and eventually into the lower 60s overnight. Lows closer to 60 north to drop to around 62-64 along I-10 and the upper 60s along the coast. Friday will be just as spectacular with a full day of sunshine as those pleasant morning temperatures heat up into the upper 80s by afternoon.

Cooler drier air lasts through Saturday
Cooler drier air lasts through Saturday(KPLC)

Saturday will be the last of the most pleasant mornings as humidity levels return by Sunday along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. A trough of low pressure hanging out in the northwestern Gulf will keep an unsettled weather pattern in place for much of next week, keeping daily rain chances in place and highs in the upper 80s.

Mindy
Mindy(KPLC)

The tropics remain active, as Tropical Storm Mindy formed just off the coast of Florida yesterday, making landfall near Tallahassee last night. Now it’s a weaker depression and bringing minimal impacts to northeast Florida and Georgia this morning before moving back out to sea later today.

Larry
Larry(KPLC)

Hurricane Larry continues to churn out in the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S. and a couple of new areas of development are possible over the next 5 days. One of those areas in the southern Caribbean Sea has a 20% chance of formation before moving into the southern Bay of Campeche and eventually into mainland Mexico by next week. This does not appear to be any threat to Louisiana. In addition, a tropical wave off Africa has a higher 50% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

We are back into the lower 90's for Thursday but the low humidity sticks around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather sticks around to end the week, rain chances return into the weekend
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Nightcast - September 8, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Six -September 8, 2021
Next front arrives Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable weather returns Thursday as another front is on the way this week