FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather on the way tonight, beautiful end to the week

Nice evening ahead to take the dog for a walk (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have seen an absolutely beautiful week of weather after the front moved through on Monday and we are continuing to see plenty of sunshine on this Thursday afternoon. A weak front pushed through earlier this morning and that has brought us a reinforcing shot of drier air and that will lead to a cooler night ahead and a very pleasant start to Friday morning.

Temperatures are back into the lower 60's heading overnight (KPLC)

Today has been picture perfect with a little breeze out of the north with temperatures steadily rising into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s thanks to all of the sunshine. If you have any plans to head out after work and school it will be gorgeous to do so by taking a walk or sitting on the back porch enjoying the low humidity and clear skies. As the sun begins to set temperatures will slowly fall and continue to do so throughout the overnight as many areas will wake up in the lower 60′s come Friday morning and a few areas north of I-10 could even reach the upper 50′s. High pressure is to thank for all of this nice weather and it will be directly over us heading into Friday meaning plenty of sunshine is on the way and no threat of any rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 80′s to near 90 once again but the humidity will make it feel much closer to those temperatures rather than feeling like the triple digits.

Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sunshine (KPLC)

Friday night football looks to be perfect as well with clear skies and temperatures cooling off nicely with a similar start to Saturday morning with areas in the lower to middle 60′s. The weekend will be a tale of two days as winds begin to turn easterly on Saturday bringing some moisture back into play, but it will still be a dry day overall as rain won’t be an issue. Outdoor plans will be best to do on Saturday and clouds begin to build on Sunday and will eventually give way to scattered showers and storms by Sunday evening as deeper moisture begins to move in. Highs for both days stay steady with upper 80′s to near 90 Saturday with a little cooler weather thanks to the clouds for Sunday as many of us stay in the upper 80′s.

Rain chances increase quickly for next week (KPLC)

Moving into next week our rain chances turn more widespread with time as moisture continues to surge into the area and that will be as an area of low pressure pushes to the north from the Gulf. We can expect several inches of rain to be possible according to the latest model guidance. The storm chances will continue through all of next week with the best chances of rain coming as we head through mid-week. This same area of low pressure will be monitored by the National Hurricane Center as it has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Mindy is now a Tropical Depression as it moves over the Atlantic and will continue to weaken. Larry still moves to the north and will move out to sea and then there is another area coming off the coast of Africa, which has a 60% chance of forming but will be no threat to our area. Enjoy the wonderful weather we have coming for Friday.

We see an increase in rain chances with higher rain totals on the way (KPLC)

We continue to see several areas to watch over the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

