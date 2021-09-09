Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 9, 2021 - Hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide and in Region 5

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health, statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and Region 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease.

Thursday’s update saw 4,903 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 533 new COVID-19 cases in Region 5.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 26 to September 1 and 84% of deaths from August 26 to September 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 9.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,903 new cases.

· 77 new deaths.

· 1,825 patients hospitalized (70 fewer than previous update).

· 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 533 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 132 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 428 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 71 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 169 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 32 active cases among staff members.

