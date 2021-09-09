Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to host annual Anti-Bullying Walk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Anti-Bullying Walk next month.
The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater, located at 900 N. Lakeshore Dr.
The event is free to the public, and the first 100 students will receive a free t-shirt.
For more information, call (337) 884-4049.
