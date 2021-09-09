After a year, homeowners still seek FEMA money for Hurricane Laura repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -FEMA’s new Resource Center has opened at the Lake Charles Civic Center. It’s a place disaster survivors can get help making an appeal.

Some people who had no insurance have struggled tremendously to get home repairs since our string of disasters.

And the FEMA Resource Center, here for one month, may be their last hope.

Vera Ellis’s house in Lake Charles looks okay from the street. She has a roof and some new windows. But inside, the ceiling is coming down, the back door is barely held in place, and there’s other damage. She’s spent her FEMA money and her own savings.

“I came to get assistance to help finish fixing my house. They have sent me some money, but it wasn’t enough to fix the house, so I need a little more assistance,” said Ellis.

Fema’s Resource Center is set up, ready and waiting to serve people like Vera. FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber says they want to help.

“And make sure that those who suffered from Laura, and Delta and the winter storms and the May flooding will continue to get the help that they need. We have another resource center because there’s still a great need and when there’s always a great need we try to continue our mission here,” said Suber.

Vera says she was told how to proceed after meeting with a FEMA specialist.

“I need to get another estimate of everything that needs to be done now and write a letter with the estimate and saying that I need them to reapprove this.”

And weighing on Vera’s mind are things FEMA doesn’t do, such as cut fallen trees on private property, trees that look more like bushes as time passes in a neighborhood where many other houses appear abandoned.

The Resource Center is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Contraband Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center. It lasts only through October 8, so be sure to get in before it’s too late. No appointment is required.

