50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

After a year, homeowners still seek FEMA money for Hurricane Laura repairs

The ceiling in the Lake Charles home of a woman whose struggled for more than a year to get...
The ceiling in the Lake Charles home of a woman whose struggled for more than a year to get repairs done through FEMA grants and her own paycheck.(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -FEMA’s new Resource Center has opened at the Lake Charles Civic Center. It’s a place disaster survivors can get help making an appeal.

Some people who had no insurance have struggled tremendously to get home repairs since our string of disasters.

And the FEMA Resource Center, here for one month, may be their last hope.

Vera Ellis’s house in Lake Charles looks okay from the street.  She has a roof and some new windows.  But inside, the ceiling is coming down, the back door is barely held in place, and there’s other damage. She’s spent her FEMA money and her own savings.

“I came to get assistance to help finish fixing my house.  They have sent me some money, but it wasn’t enough to fix the house, so I need a little more assistance,” said Ellis.

Fema’s Resource Center is set up, ready and waiting to serve people like Vera.  FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber says they want to help.

“And make sure that those who suffered from Laura, and Delta and the winter storms and the May flooding will continue to get the help that they need.  We have another resource center because there’s still a great need and when there’s always a great need we try to continue our mission here,” said Suber.

Vera says she was told how to proceed after meeting with a FEMA specialist.

“I need to get another estimate of everything that needs to be done now and write a letter with the estimate and saying that I need them to reapprove this.”

And weighing on Vera’s mind are things FEMA doesn’t do, such as cut fallen trees on private property, trees that look more like bushes as time passes in a neighborhood where many other houses  appear abandoned.

The Resource Center is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Contraband Room of the Lake Charles Civic Center.  It lasts only through October 8, so be sure to get in before it’s too late. No appointment is required.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Five more residents evacuated to warehouse shelter file suit against nursing homes, owner
Rain chances remain low and we see plenty of sunshine
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather on the way tonight, beautiful end to the week
Mosquito (Source: WAFB)
La. reports 7 human West Nile cases
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide in DeRidder