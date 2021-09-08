Two bodies found in home on west side of DeRidder

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Two people were found dead in a home on the west side of DeRidder from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, regarding two people deceased in a residence on the west side of DeRidder, according to Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford

Deputies responded and found two people dead of apparent gunshot wounds, according to Herford

“Our investigation reveals this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community,” Herford said.

Herford said autopsies are pending.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

