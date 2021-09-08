50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 7, 2021

Handcuffs
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 7, 2021.

  • Justin Jazzy Miller, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
  • Donald Ray Miller, 56, Lake Charles: 2 counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; 4 counts simple burglary.
  • Hank Erwin Williams, 41, Sulphur: Schedule II possession.
  • Mister Sekoy Castille, 44, Jennings: 2 counts contempt of court; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000.
  • Christopher Cyprine Sims, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule I possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug use in presence of juvenile; stop lights and turn signals required; driver must be licensed.
  • Matthew W. Reynolds, 28, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession with intent; Schedule I possession with intent.
  • Paul Nathan Davis, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession; marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug use in presence of juvenile.
  • Francis Dwayne Clark, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.
  • Kerry Dewayne Vanburen, 47, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.
  • Griselda Yare Gutierrez-Zelaya, 33, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; dating partner abuse child endangerment law.

