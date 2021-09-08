Sulphur man accused of numerous counts of forgery, theft, and bank fraud

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of numerous counts of forgery, theft, and bank fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Colby J. Richard, 28, of Sulphur, on September 1 after an investigation revealed he was responsible for numerous cases of theft and fraud, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, it was learned that since July, Richard has been stealing mail out of residential mailboxes in the Lake Charles and Sulphur areas in an attempt to locate checks, money orders, or credit and debit cards, according to Vincent.

The investigation revealed Richard would alter and forge the checks he found and make a mobile deposit in order to receive the money, and it was also discovered Richard fraudulently opened accounts in numerous victim’s names and used those accounts to redeem the altered checks, according to Vincent.

Vincent said when detectives made contact with Richard on September 1, he presented them with an identification card belonging to one of the victims.

According to Vincent, Richard was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:

· 16 counts of forgery

· 16 counts of bank fraud

· 4 counts of identity theft less than $300

· 2 counts of identity theft $300 - $500

· 6 counts of identity theft $1,000 or more

· Resisting an officer by refusal to ID

Richard’s total bond is set at $183,000, according to Vincent.

Vincent said investigations are ongoing and more charges are pending.

There are currently 23 identified victims, and detectives are currently working to identify over 25 additional victims, according to Vincent.

Detectives believe the victims either knew Richard or one of his acquaintances, according to Vincent.

