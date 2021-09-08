50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Stolen dog found in Md. gets private flight home to N.C.

By Abby Isaacs
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) – A woman in Maryland didn’t think she would be reunited with a stolen dog found hundreds of miles away from his home.

But in just a few days, Nigel was back with his family, all because the community came together.

“They got him home to me. And as you see, I haven’t, but he has not left my side,” said Shelia Salazar, Nigel’s owner.

It took an entire community working together to make this reunion possible.

Nigel was found roaming in an alley in Maryland on Sept. 1.

Community researcher Leah Biddinger used her handheld scanner to check him for a microchip and got a match to an owner in North Carolina.

Salazar said Nigel was stolen from her Fayetteville neighborhood a few days prior.

“Then that’s when, you know, it was kind of like, ‘Ok. What do we do?” Biddinger said.

Nigel stayed at Dog E. Stylz in Essex while they reached out to Amelia Air, an organization that saves animals from high kill shelters and flies them to rescues who can find them homes.

“Get animals out of bad situations, back into good situations. They are an amazing organization,” Biddinger said.

Two Virginia pilots volunteered to fly Nigel home, and Sunday he made the trip first class, of course.

“It was good to see him go home. He was happy. You know what I mean? He snuggled in my lap,” pilot Jordan McCarthy said.

Salazar, who had just adopted Nigel from a shelter in May, was extremely grateful, especially because it’s not the first dog that has been stolen from her, but it’s the first happy ending.

“Knowing that we were able, the rescue community was able to come together and make this happen, it’s overwhelming. Like I’m still, you know, in awe of what happened,” Biddinger said.

Virginia non-profit Amelia Air has a goal to save at least 500 animals each year by taking them off death row and flying them to rescues that will help find their forever homes.

Copyright 2021 WMAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Police forces guard the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure...
Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks