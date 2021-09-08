50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

St. John Elementary opens new gym

By Madison Glaser
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. John Elementary students have laced up their shoes and are prepared to take on the new school year, with a new gym.

Plans for the new gymnasium have actually been in the works for a while now.

It was originally set to open last October, but Hurricane Laura had another plan in mind.

Staff at St. John Elementary, like Assistant Principal, Teresa Baldauf, who has worked for the school since this project was just an idea.

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Bruchhaus and different members of the school welcomed students into the new gym and even participated in the workouts.

KPLC crews met with a couple of fifth graders about why they’re eager to get into the new gym and for student Reginald Allen, he just stepped into the new gym and he was ready to get started.

“I’m excited that we’re in the new gym cause it’s really my first time in here so I don’t really know the place. I’m just excited to be here and everything in it,” said student Reginald Allen.

For student Emma Lennox this is something she’s been looking forward to for over a year.

“I was super excited. Last year I was hoping that they were going to finish the gym before I had to leave St. John. I’m super excited they got to build the new gym. It’s awesome, it’s humongous,” said student Emma Lennox.

CPSB said that this is a gym that the students at St. John Elementary will get a lot of use out of.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 8, 2021 - Highest number of new deaths reported for Region 5 this year
St. John Elementary opens new gym
Boating Accident
LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish
Billy R. Crain, 60, was taken into custody for impairing their work and creating a dangerous...
Washington Parish man arrested for interfering with linemen at work