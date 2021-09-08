St. John Elementary opens new gym

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - St. John Elementary students have laced up their shoes and are prepared to take on the new school year, with a new gym.

Plans for the new gymnasium have actually been in the works for a while now.

It was originally set to open last October, but Hurricane Laura had another plan in mind.

Staff at St. John Elementary, like Assistant Principal, Teresa Baldauf, who has worked for the school since this project was just an idea.

On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Bruchhaus and different members of the school welcomed students into the new gym and even participated in the workouts.

KPLC crews met with a couple of fifth graders about why they’re eager to get into the new gym and for student Reginald Allen, he just stepped into the new gym and he was ready to get started.

“I’m excited that we’re in the new gym cause it’s really my first time in here so I don’t really know the place. I’m just excited to be here and everything in it,” said student Reginald Allen.

For student Emma Lennox this is something she’s been looking forward to for over a year.

“I was super excited. Last year I was hoping that they were going to finish the gym before I had to leave St. John. I’m super excited they got to build the new gym. It’s awesome, it’s humongous,” said student Emma Lennox.

CPSB said that this is a gym that the students at St. John Elementary will get a lot of use out of.

