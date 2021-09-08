LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium

The following information is from LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - In order to expedite entry into Tiger Stadium, guests for LSU’s home football opener against McNeese State on Saturday can get their proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 PCR test verified from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. prior to their arrival at the stadium’s gates.

Preverification will be offered at 12 sites across campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff.

A map of LSU's 12 preverification sites for entry into Tiger Stadium. (LSU Athletics)

At any of these sites, vaccinated guests can show 1) an original COVID-19 vaccination card; 2) a photo or photocopy of a COVID-19 vaccination card; or 3) verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app. Unvaccinated guests can provide digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff.

Once proof is verified, guests will be given a wristband which will grant access to designated entrance lanes at the gates of Tiger Stadium. Wristbands will be nontransferable and inspected at the gates by gameday staff.

VACCINATIONS AND SCREENING AVAILABLE AT PMAC

LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake will offer vaccinations on gameday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Vaccinations will be offered from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Guests who participate in gameday vaccinations will proceed to the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC.

Those who receive vaccinations on Saturday will be given a COVID-19 vaccination card, which will serve as proof of vaccination and allow for entrance into Tiger Stadium for ticketed guests.

In addition to vaccinations, screening for guests who are in the 90-day window after a COVID-19 infection will take place at the PMAC Ticket Office from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. To qualify for prescreening, guests must: 1) have no COVID-19 symptoms; 2) be 10 days past previous COVID-19 infection; 3) be within 90 days of previous COVID-19 infection; 4) provide laboratory results for medical staff at PMAC to assess.

Ticketed guests who meet these criteria and are approved by medical staff will be granted access to Tiger Stadium. There will be no cost for prescreening.

TESTING REMINDER

On Friday, LSU Athletics announced limited gameday COVID-19 testing to fans who preregister at this link.

Testing will take place at the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC on Saturday, September 11 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Only guests who are registered will be allowed to participate in gameday testing. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

The cost for gameday testing is $35 and is paid during the registration process. Only guests who cannot provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination should sign up for testing.

Once registered, guests will receive a QR code which they can show when they arrive for testing on September 11. The tests will be PCR tests, and once tested, guests may leave the PMAC and await their results elsewhere.

Results will be delivered approximately 45 minutes after testing is finished via text and email.

MASKS

In accordance with the governor’s indoor mask mandate, LSU Athletics will require all guests to wear masks in the indoors locations of Tiger Stadium. Masks will not be required for guests 12 years of age and older while outdoors but are recommended in highly congested areas.

Because guests ages under 12 years old are not eligible for vaccination, LSU Athletics will require those ages 5 to 11 and recommend those ages 2 to 4 to wear masks at all times after entrance into Tiger Stadium.

