Locals raise money to help pay for vandalized graves

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the last thing you want to worry about when you lay a loved one to rest, but it’s a reality for three families who have their loved ones buried at Dutch Cove Cemetery in Sulphur.

While the search continues for information to solve this case, locals are raising money for repairs.

“It’s heartless,” Denise Byle said. “They have no conscience whatsoever. They need to think about how they would feel if the shoe was on the other foot.”

Byler found out shocking and disturbing news that her mother’s grave had been vandalized, smashed into pieces for nearly two months. Her mother’s grave was among three that were vandalized, including a baby’s.

“I’m going to have to call my mother and tell her that her grave, where she is to lay to rest in peace, has been has been busted wide open again,” Byler said.

Byler said her step father has been buried at Dutch Cove for 17 years, where they have never had any prior issues.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that now I am going to have to fear going out there to pray to my step-dad,” Byler said.

Exhausting all leads, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office took to social media to ask the public for help.

“If anyone has any information, please call Crime Stoppers,” Chief Stitch Guillory said.

“It’s really sickening,” said owner of Wayne and Layne’s Deli, Wayne Hardin. “A little baby, who had only been born for three days, has a big hole in their grave. You can see the casket inside. It’s mind disturbing.”

The damages came with a pretty hefty price tag. Knowing just how much the community has been through, Hardin is raising money for the families.

“He wanted to know if I could help raise some money to help this graveyard out, and Charlie said it was legit. We started a Venmo on Facebook, and we also put the address of the cemetery. You can mail in a check and try to save a little burden on these people,” Hardin said.

If you would like to donate, you can Venmo @Wayne-Hardin-2, drop off a donation to Wayne and Layne’s Deli in Sulphur, or mail a donation directly to Dutch Cove Cemetery at 2843 E. Bergstedt Rd. in Sulphur.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.