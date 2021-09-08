50/50 Thursdays
LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Catahoula Parish

Boating Accident
Boating Accident(AP Images)
By LDWF
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Catahoula Parish, La. (LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Catahoula Parish on Sept. 5.

The body of Kevin E. Evans, 54, of Lafayette, was turned over to the Catahoula Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

Agents were notified around 6:39 p.m. on Sept. 5 about a single vessel incident in Bayou Louis. According to witnesses, Evans was skiing behind a vessel when he fell into the water. As he attempted to get into the back of the vessel he was struck by the prop in the leg causing a severe laceration.

The occupants of the vessel got Evans into their vessel and called for help. Evans was pronounced dead on the bank shortly after the incident.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Evans was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.

