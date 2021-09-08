50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Memorial Home Health now offering Monoclonal Antibody Infusion at home

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Monoclonal Antibody Infusion.

“You know, I think the infusions have shown to be very successful in keeping patients with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis out of the hospital, so this is a way for us to contribute to that.”

And that contribution that RN and Administrator with the Lake Charles Memorial Home Health, Mandy Estes says, is offering the treatment for patients in their own home.

“When you’re able to meet the patient where they are, you know, they may have a transportation issue, or maybe they are feeling too sick to come to the infusion center, you know, it gives is the opportunity to take care of the patient where they are most comfortable in their home,” she said.

A service that is offered Monday through Friday for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are considered high risk.

“We administer the infusion for about 20 minutes, and then we monitor the patient for about 45 minutes to an hour after the infusion, just to watch for any adverse reactions or side effects from the infusion,” she said. “We monitor their vital signs as well as their condition during the time that we’re at the patient’s home.”

She explains that patients have to meet with their physician first to start the process.

“Without an order from the physician, we can’t administer the infusions. So once they get their covid positive test, they can discuss this option with their physician, and the physician just needs to fax us over an order and a way to contact the patient.”

As she explains, there is no cost to the patients.

“Medicare covers the administration at 100%,” he said. “If the patient has another type of insurance with a deductible or copay, we are able to waive the cost of that because of the public health emergency.”

Treatments started last Friday; three people got infusions that afternoon.

Estes also mentioned that as long as there is a need, they will continue to do it.

