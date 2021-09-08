50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette police searching for missing child

According to police, the missing child is 13-year-old Murrius Williams.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department says it is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child who is reported to have autism.

According to police, the missing child is 13-year-old Murrius Williams. He is a black male who is about 5′6 170lbs with hazel eyes, according to police.

Williams was last seen Monday, September 6 at approximately 8 p.m. when he jumped from his father’s vehicle traveling in the 100 block of Eric Street in Lafayette, according to police.

Police say Williams was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a green t-shirt.

Police say Williams may be apprehensive to being approached, so if anyone locates him call 911 or Lafayette Police at 337-291-8695.

