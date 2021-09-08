Former McNeese tight end LaWayne Ross dies at 24

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former McNeese tight end LaWayne Ross died Tuesday morning of COVID-19 after battling the virus for over a month in ICU unit of the Galveston UTMB Hospital. He was 24 years old.

His mother, Yolanda Bradshaw-Ross, shared a message on her Facebook page Tuesday.

“It’s with great sadness to announce that our son, LaWayne Ross, gained his wings this morning. Thank you all for the love and support.”

A 2017 first-team All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana selection at tight end, Ross set a McNeese school record in 2017 for the most receiving yards by a tight end with 570 while his 42 receptions that year ranked as the second-most by a tight end in a single season. Those numbers boosted him to preseason All-American status for the 2018 season.

In his career (2016-18), Ross caught 53 passes for 662 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored two rushing TDs. He ranks eighth in career tight end receptions and is seventh in tight end receiving yards.

His older brother, Ryan, was a standout running back for the Cowboys and the two played together all three of LaWayne’s years in Lake Charles.

In an interview with ABC 13, Bradshaw-Ross said LaWayne wasn’t vaccinated and she wished she would have encouraged him to do.

“As a mother, especially when your kid gets sick, you always question anyone in your family, you know?” Ross told ABC 13. “What could I have done better? Could I have made him do this sooner? I know if I just picked up and took him, he would have. He has that trust in me. So yeah, of course, I questioned everything.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

