FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather sticks around to end the week, rain chances return into the weekend

Highs close to average over the next 10 days (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nice weather is continuing to hold onto Southwest Louisiana as high pressure remains a strong hold providing northerly flow and keeping our humidity lower and our feels like temperatures on the lower end. Our rain chances will stay on the lower end through Saturday before moisture begins to surge back into the area bringing storm chances back into the mix and it looks to stick around through much of next week.

We are back into the lower 90's for Thursday but the low humidity sticks around (KPLC)

Looking at the near term through this evening it will be nice and any outdoor activities will be just fine and I would highly encourage to get out and enjoy all of the fresh air we are going to see. It won’t be quiet as cool as the last few evenings with many areas in the upper 60′s to near 70 north of I-10 to lower 70′s the farther south you go, but it will be a clear start to the day with plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. Winds will turn just a little to a more northeasterly direction, but it will mean our dew points will stay in the middle to upper 60′s. Temperatures will rebound much like the last few afternoons as we head into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with heat indices back into the upper 90′s close to 100, but still for it being early September we will surely take it. High pressure will remain our friend through the rest of the week and plenty of sunshine is in our forecast.

Rain chances increase and stick around through next week (KPLC)

Overall the pattern doesn’t change a whole lot as the main jet stream will remain well to our north and that means no significant fronts will be on the horizon to bring rain to the area. There is a weak boundary that will help to drop dew points once again heading into Friday morning, but this front is what we call a dry front so no rain is expected just another shot of cooler temperatures. Waking up Friday and Saturday mornings expect the morning lows to be in the lower 60′s north and middle 60′s south with a few upper 50′s possible towards Oakdale or Fort Polk. Definitely a much needed refresher after a very hot few weeks we just had. Heading into the weekend though a few changes do arrive as we see humidity increasing starting late Saturday and sticking around into Sunday and much of next week.

Rain totals do creep back up by the end of the 7 day forecast (KPLC)

Rain chances really begin to take off heading into Sunday with scattered afternoon storms in the mix, but by Monday we see a deeper amount of tropical moisture returning and that looks to bring more widespread rain into the mix. Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern looks to stick around through the middle of next week before a more scattered nature in storms returns. Highs each day stay steady in the middle to upper 80′s as clouds help to limit sunshine as well a the threat for daily storms. As for the tropics Larry continues to move northward with time and slowly weaken, while the area of disturbed weather in the Gulf now has a 60% chance of forming over the next 5 days and would become Mindy. This won’t have any impact on our weather as the front has pushed all the moisture to the south and east. For now enjoy the wonderful weather coming up over the next few days.

Here is the latest on the Tropics (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.