FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable weather returns Thursday as another front is on the way this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unfortunately, our first cool front of the week packed little staying power, as the muggy air has crept back in to Southwest Louisiana this morning with temperatures a few degrees warmer and humidity levels much higher than just 24 hours ago. Get ready for the swelter as you head out the door this morning, but you again leave the rain gear at home as the day brings a mix of sun and clouds with heat index values back up to near 100 this afternoon.

Don’t get too upset with the humidity this morning as another stronger cool front arrives tomorrow and brings an even drier push of air that will send low temperatures down into the lower 60s both Friday and Saturday mornings. With a great end to the week and start of the weekend, sunshine will last through Saturday with afternoon highs near 90 each day but without a heat index to factor in.

By Sunday, the chance of rain returns as southerly flow and along with tropical moisture from combine with a trough of low pressure to send scattered showers and thunderstorms back by the end of the weekend. A muggier and stormier daily pattern continues much of next week, as daily rain chances remain around 40% each day, mainly during the afternoon.

We’re still watching Hurricane Larry as it remains out to sea in the Atlantic along with a new area in the Gulf that now has a 50% chance of becoming Mindy before reaching Florida’s big bend region by Friday. There is no threat to Louisiana as our cool front will carry this disturbance off to the north and east. It will push its way off the coast of Jacksonville and into the Atlantic by this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.