50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fall 2021 elections in La. rescheduled due to impact of Hurricane Ida

(WDBJ7)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Fall elections in Louisiana have been rescheduled due to the serious impacts of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the coast on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to delay the fall elections.

“I am thankful that the governor has recognized the importance of our recommendation to move the October 9 election to November 13 and the November 13 election to December 11,” Ardoin said. “This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible.”

More information about the elections will be released soon.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Next front arrives Thursday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable weather returns Thursday as another front is on the way this week
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returning today will be quickly on the way back out tomorrow
.
Wade's Video Forecast: Nice weather thanks to lower humidity
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More enjoyable nights ahead as our next cool front arrives Thursday
Downed power lines, decimated homes and flattened trees are sights that would shock most, but...
Team Rubicon assists in Southeast Louisiana hurricane recovery