COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 8, 2021 - Highest number of new deaths reported for Region 5 this year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Region 5 is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 deaths for the year, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to data from the LDH, the 136 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide is the second-highest sing-day total this year.

Wednesday’s update is a single-day update with all data being reported since Tuesday, September 7.

The state and Region 5 continue to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the state going under 2,000 hospitalizations for the first time since August 2, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 26 to September 1 and 84% of deaths from August 26 to September 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,066 new cases.

· 136 new deaths.

· 1,895 patients hospitalized (108 fewer than previous update).

· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 648 new cases.

· 19 new deaths (3 reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 139 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 380 new cases.

· 10 new death.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 40 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 133 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 87 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 123 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 30 active cases among staff members.

