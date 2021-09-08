Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 8, 2021 - Highest number of new deaths reported for Region 5 this year

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Region 5 is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 deaths for the year, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

According to data from the LDH, the 136 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide is the second-highest sing-day total this year.

Wednesday’s update is a single-day update with all data being reported since Tuesday, September 7.

The state and Region 5 continue to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the state going under 2,000 hospitalizations for the first time since August 2, according to the LDH.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 26 to September 1 and 84% of deaths from August 26 to September 1.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,066 new cases.

· 136 new deaths.

· 1,895 patients hospitalized (108 fewer than previous update).

· 90% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 648 new cases.

· 19 new deaths (3 reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 139 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 380 new cases.

· 10 new death.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 40 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 133 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 87 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 123 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 30 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Coronavirus cases surge, particularly in children

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services data.

National

Family: Hospital refused to treat Vietnam veteran battling COVID-19 with ivermectin

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
A judge ordered the hospital to administer ivermectin to the patient, but according to his family, the hospital refused.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 7, 2021 - State eclipses 700k total cases

Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

News

LDE offering child care assistance program for healthcare workers

Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Andrea Robinson
The Louisiana Department of Education has launched a child care assistance program to help combat the shortage of healthcare workers amid the fourth COVID-19 surge.

National

Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'

Updated: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day. Among those, an alarming number of young people have been hospitalized.

COVID

Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.

COVID

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits end Labor Day weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 3, 2021 - State continues to see decrease in hospitalizations, Region 5 sees increase of 17

Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

COVID

Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers

Updated: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT
|
A Kansas family of five who contracted COVID-19 nearly eight months ago are still dealing with it.