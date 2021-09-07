Team Rubicon assists in Southeast Louisiana hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers and non-profit groups from across the country are making their way to Southeast Louisiana to assist in hurricane recovery.

Team Rubicon is a disaster response team that spent months in Southwest Louisiana helping residents after Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Now, their crew is in Southeast Louisiana helping residents recover from Hurricane Ida.

“We are currently providing debris removal, muck-outs, roof repair or roof tarping, and chainsaw operations to the residents here in those parishes,” Team Rubicon member Mike West said.

Downed power lines, decimated homes and flattened trees are sights that would shock most, but it is something this organization is used to.

“We’re kind of used to doing this,” West said. “So, our volunteers, which we call our grey shirts, when they respond out here, they are seasoned veterans for doing these types of disaster responses.”

West said his team is there for the long haul.

“This area has a very wide-spread area of damage,” West said. “It affected a lot of areas with population, so there’s a lot of folks here in need. So, as long as that need is here and we can support it and we can continue to assist out here, we’ll do that.”

Team Rubicon has teamed with Crisis Clean-up to pair volunteers with residents needing help with recovery. For those needing assistance in Southeast Louisiana, you can call 844-965-1386.

