SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 6, 2021.

Jasmine Sade Henderson, 28, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Matthew James Williamson, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.

Oran Luke Vail, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.

Taemar Lonray Kenebrew, 25, Kirbyville, TX: Parole detainer.

Jaekwon Christopher Carter, 25, Lake Charles: Speeding; driver must be licensed; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm.

Ali Macon Vital, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

