50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 6, 2021.

Jasmine Sade Henderson, 28, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Matthew James Williamson, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.

Oran Luke Vail, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.

Taemar Lonray Kenebrew, 25, Kirbyville, TX: Parole detainer.

Jaekwon Christopher Carter, 25, Lake Charles: Speeding; driver must be licensed; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm.

Ali Macon Vital, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Authorities investigating after gunfire heard near McNeese campus
Authorities investigating after gunfire heard near McNeese campus
Downed power lines, decimated homes and flattened trees are sights that would shock most, but...
Team Rubicon assists in Southeast Louisiana hurricane recovery
Cooler temperatures arriving for this evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drying out through the overnight, feeling more pleasant into Tuesday
Team Rubicon helps with hurricane recovery in Southeast Louisiana.
Team Rubicon helps SELA