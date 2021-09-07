State Police investigating APD officer-involved shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed to News Channel 5 that they are investigating a shooting on Wise and Long Pine Streets in Alexandria that involved an Alexandria Police Department officer on Monday night (early Tuesday morning) around 12 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said that APD officers responded to a call of a suicidal man standing in the street with a firearm.

The man was identified as Ricky Allen Moore Jr., 42, of Alexandria.

When APD arrived on the scene and began negotiating with Moore, he discharged his firearm. As a result, APD fired at Moore, who was struck and sustained serious injuries. Moore was taken to a local in critical condition.

State Police said no other injuries were reported.

