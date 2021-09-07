Shooting at Oakdale bar leaves one dead and one in custody

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A shooting at a sports bar in Oakdale left one man dead and another in custody, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

The Oakdale Police Department said it received a call of shots fired at a sports bar located off Ballard Road at approximately 10:38 p.m. Saturday, September 4.

Upon the arrival of officers, Lonnie Davis, 60, of Oakdale, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said Davis was transported to the Oakdale Community Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Oakdale police said they detained and later charged Joey Holmes, of Oakdale, with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and obstruction of justice.

Holmes is currently being held in the Allen Parish Jail and further charges are pending, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks if anyone with information to contact Sgt. Tara Bass of the Oakdale Police Department at (318)-335-0290.

