50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints add former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21)...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) celebrates after making an interception during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons will dramatically boost their financial flexibility by releasing three high-priced veterans _ running back Devonta Freeman, cornerback Desmond Trufant and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. The Falcons announced the Sambrailo move on Monday, March 16, 2020. The team is finalizing the moves with Freeman and Trufant, former Pro Bowl players who had been considered foundation players for the franchise. (AP Photo/Michael Zarrilli, Fle))(Michael Zarrilli | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have added some much needed cornerback depth on Monday, Sept. 6, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign former Falcons corner Desmond Trufant.

The veteran corner spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions appearing in six games, starting all six. Trufant finished the season with an interception, four passes defended, a sack, and 20 total tackles.

The former Falcon has started 103 career games with 14 interceptions and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 while in Atlanta.

New Orleans were in need of cornerback depth after Janoris Jenkins was released back in March and Patrick Robinson retired early in training camp.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Chris Hogan. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The...
Saints add Hogan and Siemian; place Clapp, Lutz and Vannett on IR
Mark Vital Jr. signed with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to reports. This is a...
Mark Vital Jr. signs with Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad
After practicing for two days at AT&T Stadium, the Saints will begin practicing at TCU on Monday.
Saints to practice at TCU
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville