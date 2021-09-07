REPORT: Saints add former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have added some much needed cornerback depth on Monday, Sept. 6, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign former Falcons corner Desmond Trufant.

The #Saints are expected to sign veteran CB Desmond Trufant, source said, after he worked out today. Some experience added before Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2021

The veteran corner spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions appearing in six games, starting all six. Trufant finished the season with an interception, four passes defended, a sack, and 20 total tackles.

The former Falcon has started 103 career games with 14 interceptions and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 while in Atlanta.

New Orleans were in need of cornerback depth after Janoris Jenkins was released back in March and Patrick Robinson retired early in training camp.

