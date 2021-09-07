50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Police arrest man claiming he was struck by Tesla after reviewing onboard camera

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A man was arrested after officers said a car’s rear camera proved he wasn’t struck by the vehicle.

Slidell police said Arthur Bates Jr., 47, called 911 to report being struck by a Tesla in a gas station parking lot.

Bates was taken to the hospital after complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, police said.

Investigators were able to locate the driver of the Tesla, who claimed Bates intentionally jumped behind the vehicle to stage the collision.

The video, which was posted to the department’s Facebook page, shows Bates falling over right as the vehicle came to a stop after going a short distance in reverse.

**𝐀 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐚 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞** On Friday, September 3rd, Slidell Police arrested...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Monday, September 6, 2021

“Unbeknownst to Bates, Teslas record all the footage of their cameras,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Later in the video, a person is seen removing Bates’ leg from the rear bumper before the vehicle leaves the gas station.

Police said Bates admitted to fabricating his story, and he was charged with false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

When Kathy Mazza died on Sept. 11, Rose Mazza lost a daughter and Christopher Delosh lost a wife.
20 years after 9/11, 'That day is every day'
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Rescuers find toddler lost in Australian woods for 3 days
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Australian toddler found after 3 days in woods
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban name caretaker Cabinet that pays homage to old guard