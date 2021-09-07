50/50 Thursdays
Orgeron faces Orgeron when LSU hosts McNeese

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, finds himself in a tough spot this week.

His dad landed on the hot seat after an embarrassing season-opening loss against UCLA and the elder Orgeron’s next game to start fixing things is against Cody’s Cowboys in Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The LSU defense got carved up by the Bruins in the Rose Bowl as though Bo Pelini stuck around to be an analyst.

It is no doubt something McNeese would hope to exploit despite its underdog status as an FCS team squaring off with an FBS elite program for a pay day.

Another bad showing for Coach O and his Tigers could trigger a landslide of negativity that would be almost impossible to pull out of before the SEC schedule even starts at the end of September.

The Cowboys also suffered a 42-36 upset loss in their opener, as Division II West Florida got after Orgeron, despite a fourth quarter rally that saw McNeese score a touchdown and convert a two-point play to cut it to a one-score game as Orgeron threw for a career-high 361 yards.

The bad taste in their mouths is something father and son will share this week.

