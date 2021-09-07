Oakdale teen dies in fiery Evangeline Parish crash, according to authorities

Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale teen died in a crash Tuesday after striking the side of an 18-wheeler, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 106 east of Paradise Lane in Evangeline Parish shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, according to Thomas Gossen, Troop I spokesman.

The crash claimed the life of Luke A. Fontenot, 19, of Oakdale, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Gossen.

Gossen said the preliminary investigation revealed Fontenot was driving east on LA 106 in a 2013 Nissan Rogue, and at the same time, a 2006 International 18-wheeler pulling a logging trailer was backing into a worksite on the north side of LA 106.

Fontenot’s Nissan struck the side of the International on the passenger side diesel tank in the eastbound travel lane causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, according to Gossen.

Troopers were unable to immediately determine seat belt usage on the part of either driver due to the severity of damage, according to Gossen.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to Gossen. He also showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present, according to Gossen.

Gossen said the crash remains under investigation.

