Oakdale man dies in Destin after getting caught in rip current

Destin, FL (KPLC) - An Oakdale man died Saturday after getting caught in a rip current off Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

A group of swimmers got caught in a rip current off Henderson Beach State Park in Destin around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, September 4, and one man was not able to make it back to shore, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being pulled from the water, a 58-year old male from Oakdale Louisiana was transported by EMS to the Destin Emergency Room where he was pronounced, according to the sheriff’s office.

