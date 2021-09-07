50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale man dies in Destin after getting caught in rip current

After being pulled from the water, a 58-year old male from Oakdale Louisiana was transported by EMS to the Destin Emergency Room where he was pronounced, according to the sheriff’s office.(Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Destin, FL (KPLC) - An Oakdale man died Saturday after getting caught in a rip current off Henderson Beach State Park in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

A group of swimmers got caught in a rip current off Henderson Beach State Park in Destin around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, September 4, and one man was not able to make it back to shore, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

