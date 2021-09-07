New disaster recovery center opening at Lake Charles Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA, GOHSEP, Calcasieu Parish, and the City of Lake Charles are partnering to open a new recovery center at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The center will be open from Sept. 9 through Oct. 8.

It’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone still recovering from natural disasters such as Laura, Delta, or the flooding earlier this year can meet with agency representatives who will help with the following services:

Finding assistance with home repair and rebuilding.

Connecting with other agencies for immediate needs assistance.

Getting answers to construction or mitigation questions.

Navigating FEMA and insurance programs.

Getting guidance on local, state, and federal recovery programs.

For more information on the recovery center, residents can call 211.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.