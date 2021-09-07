50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New disaster recovery center opening at Lake Charles Civic Center

FEMA application (Source: KPLC)
FEMA application (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA, GOHSEP, Calcasieu Parish, and the City of Lake Charles are partnering to open a new recovery center at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The center will be open from Sept. 9 through Oct. 8.

It’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone still recovering from natural disasters such as Laura, Delta, or the flooding earlier this year can meet with agency representatives who will help with the following services:

  • Finding assistance with home repair and rebuilding.
  • Connecting with other agencies for immediate needs assistance.
  • Getting answers to construction or mitigation questions.
  • Navigating FEMA and insurance programs.
  • Getting guidance on local, state, and federal recovery programs.

For more information on the recovery center, residents can call 211.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
IDA: Latest track from the National Hurricane Center - 7 p.m.
Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Voluntary evacuation issued in Calcasieu Parish
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out

Latest News

Another front on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First of two fronts this week brings a more pleasant feel
Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II
Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 6, 2021
Authorities investigating after gunfire heard near McNeese campus
Authorities investigating after gunfire heard near McNeese campus