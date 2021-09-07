New disaster recovery center opening at Lake Charles Civic Center
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA, GOHSEP, Calcasieu Parish, and the City of Lake Charles are partnering to open a new recovery center at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The center will be open from Sept. 9 through Oct. 8.
It’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone still recovering from natural disasters such as Laura, Delta, or the flooding earlier this year can meet with agency representatives who will help with the following services:
- Finding assistance with home repair and rebuilding.
- Connecting with other agencies for immediate needs assistance.
- Getting answers to construction or mitigation questions.
- Navigating FEMA and insurance programs.
- Getting guidance on local, state, and federal recovery programs.
For more information on the recovery center, residents can call 211.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.