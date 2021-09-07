McNeese QB Cody Orgeron to face father and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron in Death Valley

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The game many in Louisiana have been waiting on, especially the Orgeron family, is nearly here. Saturday, LSU will host the McNeese Cowboys pitting father against son, but it seems like just yesterday Coach O was in the Blue and Gold cheering on Cody in the spring.

“I really just think he came here as a dad though in support of his son he wasn’t really game planning or scheming or seeing our tendencies and stuff,” Orgeron said. “He’s the best dad a kid could ask for. He was definitely just coming here to watch his son and just being a normal parent for once.”

But it’s not just Coach O that Cody will see switching sides on him. His twin brother, Parker, who is also a former Cowboy himself, and older brother Tyler, are both on the LSU coaching staff.

“You know they were able to come to the spring games so I was able to ask them what they thought and stuff and they would give me their feedback,” Orgeron said. “My dad called me this morning as he was watching our film against West Florida this morning telling me I made some good plays and he’s proud of me too, but he’s game-planning against me too, so he’s not going to tell me all my weaknesses you know he’s going to try to expose them a little bit. I am going to try to do the same as well so it’s going to be fun.”

As fun as it may be, playing against his family will undoubtedly put a lot of pressure on Cody, but he’s handling as best as he can

“He understands this is another game for us,” McNeese Head Coach Frank Wilson said. “Is it a little different in the sense that it will be the first time he ever played against a team where his dad is the coach, yeah, but I think he’s mature enough to where he’s put that into perspective and we have talked about it this long before this day.”

No matter the outcome, the Orgeron family will stick together.

“Yeah that doesn’t change, no matter what at the end of the day that’s still my twin brother that’s still my older brother that’s still my dad,” Orgeron said. “That’s family, nothing gets in the way of family. those are my ride or dies right there and no matter what happens that’s family right there. I’ll talk to them every day building up to it then I’m looking forward to seeing them on the field on Saturday. I feel like it’s me against the whole fam but I wouldn’t want it any other way I live for stuff like that. you dream of moments like this as a kid and it’s finally here.”

The Orgeron Bowl will take place Saturday at 7 P.M. in Tiger Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.