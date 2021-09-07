50/50 Thursdays
Iowa at Kinder named week two TDL Game of the Week(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Kinder for the Jackets’ matchup against Iowa.

It’s the fourth meeting between the schools since 2017 with Iowa claiming two wins including the last game in 2019. All three games have been by eight points or fewer.

Iowa comes into the matchup fresh off a win over Iota, 48-27. The Jackets cruised to the win against a much-improved Bulldog team thanks to a 22-point first quarter. Purdue commit Curtis Deville totaled 162 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the game.

The other Yellow Jackets, Kinder, also opened up the year 1-0 after downing rival Welsh, 29-28. Kinder won the game on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter after trailing 28-21. Quarterback Graham Fawcett was the driving force in the win as he totaled 192 all-purpose yards, two touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion.

Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com, and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.

