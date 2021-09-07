FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First of two fronts this week brings a more pleasant feel

Exercise forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are off to a slightly cooler start as drier air continues to move into the area following yesterday’s front. A lot of Southwest Louisiana will start out in the middle to upper 60s this morning but warm sharply into the lower 90s although without the heat index to factor in. The other good news is that we’re done with rain chances for several days after some spots picked up 3 to 5 inches during Monday’s storms.

Another front on the way (KPLC)

The effects of this first front of the week, while noticeable, won’t have much lasting power as temperatures this evening will be a few degrees higher than this morning, closer to 70 overnight. Other than a few clouds from time-to-time on Wednesday, the forecast remains on track for another pleasant morning and warm afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. The next front on the way arrives Thursday, but without enough moisture return ahead of it’s arrival to produce any rain or thunderstorms ahead of its passage.

Morning low forecast (KPLC)

Pleasant weather returns again later this week with lows Thursday and Friday nights down well into the 60s. Meanwhile no rain returns to the forecast until the end of the weekend. Next week will bring better rain chances much of the week, beginning with a 30% chance on Sunday and at least a 40% chance each day next week. We remain worry free in the tropics this week with an area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf staying well to our east, despite only having a 30% chance of development before being absorbed by a cold front. Hurricane Larry stays out to the sea in the open waters of the Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Development Chances (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

