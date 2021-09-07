First Alert Forecast: Cold front will bring noticeably drier air to SWLA, and cooler mornings too

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It already feels a bit better outside thanks to a weak cold front that arrived Monday. Dewpoints are down about 5 to 10 degrees, which is why it feels nicer outside. We will remain clear through the day and into the overnight hours with no rain. Temperatures will fall overnight with lows to near 70 along the I-10 corridor, but inland areas will likely begin Wednesday with lows in the mid to upper 60s!

Wednesday will be warm with highs topping out in the low 90s and we may see a slight increase in humidity ahead of the next front arriving Thursday. I do not expect rain and will leave the rain chance at 10%. The front will not have enough moisture to work with and thus rain is unlikely on Thursday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Friday and Saturday will feel very nice with significantly lower humidity, it will still be warm in the afternoon hours though heat indices will not be an issue. Morning lows will reach the 60s in most areas, and maybe near 60 for areas far inland.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Southerly winds will return Sunday and so will the humidity, so enjoy the break while it lasts. Rain may return as early as Sunday too as moisture lifts northward off the Gulf of Mexico. And next week looks to see our typical summer pattern return with a 40% chance of rain likely each day.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home with no threats to SWLA likely through early next week. However Hurricane Larry remains out over the Atlantic and will turn north remaining east of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center continues to outline an area over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for possible development, this willmove northeast due to the cold front moving through SWLA Thursday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.