COVID-19 in SWLA: Sept. 7, 2021 - State eclipses 700k total cases

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state has surpassed 700,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Tuesday’s update includes all data gathered since September 3, according to the LDH.

Statewide, there continues to be a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the LDH. Region 5 also saw a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the latest update.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The LDH updated vaccination data on September 2.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,532 new cases.

· 72 new deaths.

· 2,003 patients hospitalized (251 fewer than previous update on 9/3).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 453 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 141 patients hospitalized (17 fewer than previous update on 9/3).

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 262 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 115 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 37 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 53 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active cases among inmates.

· 30 active cases among staff members.

